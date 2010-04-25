Sevilla lose seven goal thriller at Getafe

Substitute Daniel Parejo tore off his shirt and ran to the corner flag to celebrate after netting his spot-kick but the referee made him take it again as a team-mate had encroached into the area.

He made no mistake with his second effort and the Getafe fans celebrated wildly at the final whistle as the disconsolate Sevilla players trudged off.

Mallorca had to come from a goal down to rescue a point at home to 10-man Malaga but Sevilla failed to take advantage and stayed fifth on 54 points with four matches left.

The Balearic Islanders have 56 in fourth, six behind third-placed Valencia, who beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 on Saturday thanks to David Villa's penalty.

Getafe climbed to seventh on 50, one ahead of Athletic Bilbao, who play Osasuna on Monday, and two behind Villarreal, who recorded a 2-1 comeback victory at Racing Santander.

The top two also won on Saturday, leaders Barcelona beating basement side Xerez 3-1 at the Nou Camp and Kaka netting a late winner for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win at Real Zaragoza. Barca have 87 points and Real 86.

SALVIO DOUBLE

Adrian Gonzalez, son of Getafe coach Michel, put his father's side in front at the Coliseum in the 17th minute before goals from strikers Luis Fabiano and Frederic Kanoute fired Sevilla ahead.

Pedro Leon levelled for Getafe in the 59th but the visitors edged in front again two minutes later when Fabiano, who should lead the line for Brazil at the World Cup, bamboozled the Getafe defence and lashed home.

Kanoute was dismissed for a harsh second booking and the match looked to be heading for a draw until substitute Lolo chopped Parejo down in added time after a mistake by Alvaro Negredo.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Madrid warmed up for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Liverpool with a 3-1 home win over relegation-threatened Tenerife.

Eduardo Salvio netted twice in the first half and Sergio Aguero, who returns from suspension for the second leg at Anfield with Atletico leading 1-0, added a third with just over 10 minutes left.

In Mallorca, midfielder Gonzalo Castro had a 45th-minute penalty saved before a Victor Obinna strike put the La Liga strugglers on the verge of victory.

Striker Aritz Aduriz, who had a furious argument on the pitch with his team mate Alhassane Keita, nodded the equaliser in added time, leaving Malaga in 17th, two points above the relegation places.

Espanyol moved closer to safety with a 1-0 success at Almeria and Real Valladolid, in 18th and enjoying a new lease of life under former Spain coach Javier Clemente, kept alive their hopes of avoiding the drop by winning 2-0 at Sporting Gijon.

