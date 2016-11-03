Sevilla not ruling Nasri out of Barca clash

Sevilla are hopeful Samir Nasri will recover in time to take on LaLiga champions Barcelona on Sunday.

The Frenchman sustained a hamstring injury last weekend against Sporting Gijon and was replaced at half-time in the 1-1 draw.

It initially seemed unlikely that Nasri would be fit in time for the visit of Barca this weekend, but an update from Sevilla on Thursday provided more optimistic news.

"The positive news on Thursday is that Samir Nasri, despite his injured left hamstring, is not ruled out in order to participate in the meeting on Sunday against FC Barcelona," the statement read.

"The player is performing personalised physical work outside the group and will be given until the last minute.

"It will be a matter of seeing if he can play or not, considering that after Sunday there will be a break because of the [national] selections."