Sevilla receive 'big offer' for Krychowiak

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed the Spanish club have received a "big offer" from Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Poland international could link up again with former Sevilla boss Unai Emery, who was confirmed as PSG's new head coach on Tuesday, in the French capital.

Krychowiak only signed a new contract with his current employers in November 2015, with the deal including an increased release clause increase of €45million.

While Castro revealed PSG had not triggered the clause during negotiations, the fee involved would be enough to stop any further departures from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"It's true. We're talking with PSG about Krychowiak," he said.

"It won't be necessary that PSG pay the clause, but if Krychowiak leaves our club, we will receive a big income.

"This income can help to avoid selling other players. We have a big offer, but it isn't the clause."

As for players potentially coming in, Castro said Sevilla – who have appointed Jorge Sampaoli to replace Emery – are working hard to add to their squad.

Hatem Ben Arfa has been mentioned as one potential new arrival, although PSG could pip the Liga side in the battle to sign the French winger.

"We are trying to sign top players, but sometimes other big teams as PSG also want these players. I won't talk badly about Unai Emery," Castro added.

Sevilla are also negotiating to sign two midfielders already plying their trade in Spain – Atletico Madrid's Matias Kranevitter and Roque Mesa from Las Palmas.

"We are talking with Atletico about Kranevitter [loan], but I don't know if this transfer will be done in two hours or two days," Castro said.

"We are also talking with Las Palmas about Roque Mesa."