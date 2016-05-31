Sevilla reject director's request to leave

Sevilla have announced they expect sporting director Monchi to stay with the club, despite him telling the board of his desire to leave.

In a statement on their website, the Europa League winners confirmed their former goalkeeper had announced his wish to depart on Monday, citing personal reasons.

However, the Liga outfit rejected Monchi's request, saying they anticipate him staying for the remaining four years of his contract.

"Monchi has accepted the club's decision and has communicated his commitment to continue working with the same dedication and professionalism that has always characterised him," the statement read.

"The club wishes to express its satisfaction with this solution and thanks to Monchi … trusting that he will continue to perform his duties with the same intensity, quality and efficiency with which he has always acted."

Monchi retired from his playing career aged 30 in 1999, but was appointed Sevilla's director a year later.

In his time in the role, the Andalusian club have won two Copa del Reys and five UEFA Cups/Europa Leagues, while bringing through young talents such as Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes.