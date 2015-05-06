Sevilla still on track - Emery

Unai Emery insists Sevilla's objectives remain on course despite losing at home for the first time this season in last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Sevilla had gone 26 matches without losing at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in all competitions this, but a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick ended that run on Saturday.

Defeat left Sevilla three points off the UEFA Champions League spots in La Liga, but the Andalusia club can qualify for Europe's premier competition by retaining their Europa League crown.

Emery's men can return to winning ways at home in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first-leg tie against Fiorentina, and Emery paid tribute to the quality of his side.

"We are saddened to have lost at home," he said. "But I'm proud of the work done by my players.

"We made Real suffer and we could have even taken a draw. Our options in both La Liga and Europe remain intact."

Sevilla are aiming to become the first team to win Europe's secondary competition for the fourth time and Emery is keen to grasp the chance at history.

"I think that each moment is different, this moment is very special because we have the chance to make recent history, past history is very beautiful but we need to write recent history every time we have a chance," he added.

"Both Fiorentina and Sevilla have the chance to do this. I do know that right now we are two teams that are very equal in many things and with great potential."