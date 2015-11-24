Sevilla in talks to keep hold of Banega

President Jose Castro has confirmed Sevilla are in negotiations with Ever Banega over a new contract.

The midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the current season, but both Sevilla and the player are keen to extend his stay at the club.

"We are negotiating with him. We want him to stay and he wants to stay," Castro said.

"I think Banega found his football home and is hopefully here to stay for many years, because when a player is playing well in a city and a club, maybe it does not need to change.

"We're working on it, and I am optimistic and hope that the two sides are satisfied."

Banega joined his current employers in the summer of 2014, having previously played in La Liga for Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international could leave on a free next summer if he does not agree to an extension, but insists he sees his long-term future in Seville.

"My agents and the club are talking about my contract," Banega said.

"My agent has already said that we have a good feeling. Both parties know my desire, I'm happy here and hopefully we can reach an agreement."