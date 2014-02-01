Sevilla terminate Cala deal amid Cardiff talk

The 24-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of the season, and he refused the offer of a new contract on Tuesday.

Cala did not make a switch during the January transfer window, but will now be able to sign for a new club as he is a free agent.

And Sevilla confirmed Cala is due to move to England, though the destination is as yet unconfirmed, with Cardiff City rumoured to be the favourites for his signature.

"Last Tuesday Juan Cala made public his decision not to accept the offer of renewal from Sevilla FC," a statement on the club's official website read.

"Sevilla has facilitated Cala with the agreement of termination of contract, which ended in five months, so that the player can sign for a club in the Premier (League)."

Cala's spot in Sevilla's squad for the visit to Malaga later on Saturday is set to be filled by Luismi.