Sevilla's Monchi rejects Krychowiak speculation

The Poland midfielder joined the Liga club from Ligue 1 side Reims in July and has quickly become an integral part of a Sevilla team that has started the season strongly.

Krychowiak's performances for Sevilla have led to reports that Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are interested in luring the 24-year-old away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Monchi is adamant that Krychowiak has not been the subject of any approaches from potential suitors.

He told Radio Marca: "We've not received any offer for him.

"Things are going very well with Krychowiak. We're going to let him enjoy being at Sevilla because he's delighted to be here. There's nothing (to announce)."