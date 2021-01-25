SFA drops charge against Ross County’s Michael Gardyne over Rangers incident

Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne will not face any disciplinary action over comments made towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

A Scottish Football Association charge against Gardyne has been dropped.

The 35-year-old had been accused of breaching an SFA rule which states that individuals should not use “threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour”.

Gardyne denied saying anything discriminatory during the Scottish Premiership clash on December 6 amid accusations that he had used a homophobic slur.

The former Dundee United and Kilmarnock player was booked by referee John Beaton for using foul and abusive language towards a grounded Morelos during his side’s 4-0 defeat.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson reacted angrily to Gardyne’s comment and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard later claimed that “what was apparently said doesn’t belong on a football pitch”.

“Look, there’s no place for it,” Gerrard added. “There’s a campaign for this kind of stuff to get it eradicated out of the game. We want to be at the forefront of backing these campaigns.”

However, Gardyne’s agent, Tom Callaghan, later insisted the only phrase the player used was to call Morelos a “f***y”.

The PA news agency understands there was no other comment which was picked up by the match officials or by the television microphones.

County took no action against him following an internal investigation but the SFA announced on December 31 that the player had been issued with a notice of complaint.

A disciplinary hearing was scheduled for January 21 before being moved back seven days.

But the disciplinary updates page on the SFA website now states that the notice of complaint has been “withdrawn” prior to the hearing date.