Shabba unveiled among 10 new AmaZulu signings
AmaZulu have officially unveiled former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala among 10 new signings ahead of the DStv Premiership season.
The 36-year-old was recently linked with making a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and has been without a club since parting ways with Turkish outfit Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor on 18 July 2019.
However, speculations surround his next destination has since been resolved after Usuthu officially confirmed the signing of Shabba as he is affectionately known.
The Durban-based club also confirmed the signings players like Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thembela Sikhakhane, Limbikani Mzava, Samnkelo Gwazela and Siphelele Mthembu.
AmaZulu will now get the new season underway when they welcome Orlando Pirates to Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in the DStv Premiership on 24 October.
Here is the list of all AmaZulu's new signings:
Makhehleni Makhaula
Sicelo Mkhize
Siphelele Nene
Thembela Sikhakhane
Limbikani Mzava
Samkelo Mgwazela
Siphelele Mthembu
Luvuyo Memela
Augustine Mulenga
Siphiwe Tshabalala
Here’s to new beginnings and more endearing times. Congrats to the new warriors, welcome to the winning team. With you on our side - this season will bring more success. We are the warriors. We are here to win the battles. Hebe!#WarriorsReborn #AmaZuluFC pic.twitter.com/Q5Wzl3fx5cOctober 19, 2020
