Shabba unveiled among 10 new AmaZulu signings

AmaZulu have officially unveiled former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala among 10 new signings ahead of the DStv Premiership season.

The 36-year-old was recently linked with making a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and has been without a club since parting ways with Turkish outfit Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor on 18 July 2019.

However, speculations surround his next destination has since been resolved after Usuthu officially confirmed the signing of Shabba as he is affectionately known.

The Durban-based club also confirmed the signings players like Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thembela Sikhakhane, Limbikani Mzava, Samnkelo Gwazela and Siphelele Mthembu.

AmaZulu will now get the new season underway when they welcome Orlando Pirates to Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in the DStv Premiership on 24 October.

Here is the list of all AmaZulu's new signings:

Makhehleni Makhaula

Sicelo Mkhize

Siphelele Nene

Thembela Sikhakhane

Limbikani Mzava

Samkelo Mgwazela

Siphelele Mthembu

Luvuyo Memela

Augustine Mulenga

Siphiwe Tshabalala