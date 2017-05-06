Shakespeare no clearer on Leicester future after victory

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare got "a thumbs up" from club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after his side's 3-0 win over Watford, but he does not take it as an indication about his long-term job prospects.

After taking over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February, Shakespeare was given a contract in March that runs until the end of the season.

Victory over Watford hauled the champions into the top half of the Premier League table, but Shakespeare remains unsure of whether he will be in charge of the Foxes in 2017-18.

Leicester will face Manchester City, Tottenham and Bournemouth in their final three games of the season, and Shakespeare told BBC Leicester Sport: "[The chairman] gave me the thumbs up - but he has done before when we've won.

"The remit was end of the season. Let's finish off on a high. We've got three games left. I want to win every game. There's no free games.

"I think we can breathe a bit more easily. I wasn't worried but making sure of the win. The whole club deserves credit."

Leicester capitalised on defensive errors by Watford to score their first two goals through Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez, before Marc Albrighton added a third in second-half stoppage time.

Shakespeare praised Mahrez, who was making his 100th Premier League appearance, saying: "He's been highly critical of himself this season, which sometimes endears you to the player himself.

"He's not a 'big time Charlie'."

Shakespeare's opposite number Walter Mazzarri, whose side have lost four of their last five games, dismissed questions about his own future after the defeat.

He said: "We are disappointed and I'm sorry for our fans. We committed some individual mistakes, their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves, they played on the counter-attack and managed to score some goals.

"I am very sorry to lose 3-0 against this team. In the first half, we could have scored before them and they punished us for stupid individual mistakes. You wouldn't commit these mistakes if you had more experience. We have a very young squad.

"I am not thinking about my future. We managed to get to 40 points with six matches left, that was our objective, maybe the players were a bit tired."