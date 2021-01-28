Shalulile: My best is yet to come at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Peter Shalulile says he is still finding his feet and learning at the Brazilians, adding there is more to come from him after snatching a late winner against Black Leopards.

The Namibia striker bagged a brace as the defending champions came back from a goal down to defeat Black Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday evening, despite Mathobi Mvala’s red card in the 66th minute.

The forward bagged the winner deep into stoppage time to turn one point into three for his side.

The former Highlands Park striker has been impressive in many of his early season performances, says there is more to come.

'All glory goes to God, it was not an easy game, it was a tough game. We kept on believing we can get the two goals and it paid off. All credit to my teammates and the technical team,' Shalulile told SuperSport TV.

'When you're a man down you have to work extra hard. We kept on telling ourselves the draw is not good, we should start to win. We grind out the result today and we got the three points.

'Well, you have not seen the best of me yet, I'm still getting on my feet. I'm still learning and when the guys believe in you, you're destined for great things, that's why I'm delivering now,' he concluded.