Shane Duffy's horror night in Cardiff

Blackburn Rovers defender Shane Duffy endured a horrid night out on Wednesday, scoring two own goals and receiving a red card in a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Duffy was already heading into the game with his confidence low, having netted an own goal in Blackburn's 3-0 loss at Wigan on Saturday.

However, things got worse when Cardiff's Declan John struck the post in just the 14th minute and the 24-year-old Duffy bundled the rebound into an unguarded net.

Cardiff were 2-0 up just six minutes later, as Duffy headed a free-kick past his own goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Shane Duffy scores two own goals & is sent off in stoppage time as Rovers suffer a third successive league defeat.August 17, 2016

Danny Graham gave Blackburn some hope 13 minutes from time when he pulled the margin back to one.

But as the game entered the final stages, a frustrated Duffy kicked the ball away in anger, resulting in a second yellow and a sending off.

Blackburn sit bottom of the Championship table after three games, without a point and with a negative seven goal difference.