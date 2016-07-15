Shaqiri laughs off Borussia Dortmund rumours

Stoke City attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has laughed off suggestions he could leave his current club for Borussia Dortmund this transfer window.

The Switzerland international previously enjoyed a spell in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich between 2012 and 2015 and recent reports claim he could be on his way back to Germany.

However, the 24-year-old has made it clear a transfer is not an option at this stage.

"Nobody has been in touch with me, so it's nonsense that I am in talks with Borussia Dortmund," Shaqiri told Blick.

"I am on my holiday at the moment.

"A move to the Bundesliga is out of the question at the moment. I will resume Stoke training on July 24 and I am really looking forward to playing in the Premier League again.

"We finished ninth in the table last season and we want to do even better this campaign. And I want to score more goals than in 2015-16."

Shaqiri has a contract with Stoke until June 2020.