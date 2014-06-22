Shaqiri unhappy with criticism of displays

Bayern Munich playmaker Shaqiri has yet to really have an impact during Switzerland's first two games in Brazil, and will be under pressure to do so in their final group encounter following a severely disappointing result against France.

Ottmar Hitzfeld's men were hammered 5-2 by the 1998 champions, a result that leaves them needing to better Ecuador's result against France when they take on Honduras on Wednesday to progress from Group E.

The onus is likely to be on Shaqiri to make an impression at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, but the 22-year-old believes there is too much focus on his individual displays rather than those of the team.

"We have enough players in the national team that can be decisive. Not just me," Shaqiri told Blick. "It's about the team. Always.

"I feel very comfortable in the team. What bothers me is that I am criticised much harder when something is not working. I'm exactly the same as everyone else.

"We have just been totally run over by the French. In the second half we tried to play football. I think to some extent we succeeded.

"It's certainly good for morale that we scored two goals.

"It wasn't easy, we had to chase the ball a lot. We were always a step too late. The performance of the whole team was not optimal.

"Even though I have not scored a goal or made an assist (in the first two games), I am always working.

"I have created opportunities. For me, the most important thing is that we play well as a team. We did not succeed in this against France."