Shaqiri urges teamwork from 'little Switzerland'

The Bayern Munich winger, who struggled with several injuries last season, is among the more high-profile names in Ottmar Hitzfeld's squad and will be tasked with helping Switzerland progress from Group E.

France, Ecuador and Honduras represent Switzerland's opponents, with their campaign beginning against Ecuador on Sunday.

Shaqiri insists he is fighting fit ahead of that clash in Brasilia, and has called on his team-mates to work together to reach their goals.

"I am 100 per cent fit," the 22-year-old said on Friday.

"There's still the final touches (but) we are ready, I see that in training.

"We are not France, not Spain, not Brazil. We must play as a unit, then we can achieve something.

"We're little Switzerland. We have to play as a team. I can only help bring the team back something important."