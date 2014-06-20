Shatov: Russia are ready for Belgium threat

Marc Wilmots' men, who are among the favourites to lift the trophy, began their quest for glory with a 2-1 win over Algeria.

Russia, by contrast, could only manage a 1-1 draw against South Korea, adding further importance to game against Belgium.

However, Shatov knows they will not face an easy challenge.

"This is a highly skilled team with good professional performers," said Shatov.

"But we have our own strengths; we will try to expand in the upcoming game."