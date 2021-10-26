Shaun Byrne blow for Dundee
By PA Staff
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.
Byrne faces six to 12 weeks out with a knee injury but does not require an operation.
Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.
County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem.
On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury.
The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries.
