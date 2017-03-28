Shaun Wright-Phillips has a son... and he's been called up for England U16 duty

Shaun’s son D'Margio Wright-Phillips is one of five Manchester City youngsters in the U16 Young Lions squad to be called up for the upcoming Montaigu Tournament in France.

Shaun was a part of the same academy 18 years ago and burst onto the scene in the Premier League aged 19.

The 35-year-old now plays for Arizona side Phoenix Rising FC, who are part owned by world-renowned American DJ Diplo and Fall Out Boy’s Wesley Penz.

His brother, Bradley, has proved himself as one of MLS's best players for New York Red Bulls while his father, Ian, was Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer for eight years before Thierry Henry came along and bettered him in 2005.

Now, go feel old somewhere for a bit.

