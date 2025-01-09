'She was always going to be on my side' - Ashley Young's wife chooses her loyalties ahead of FA Cup showdown

Ashley Young is preparing to potentially face off against his son in Everton's FA Cup third-round tie with Peterborough United this evening.

Young, 39, is still plying his trade as a Premier League player some 22 years after his professional debut with Watford and the Toffees are bidding to make it into the fourth round of the competition with League One side Peterborough standing in their way.

Ashley's teenage son, Tyler, 18, is into his first full season with the Posh after his release from QPR in the summer. So far, Young Jnr has made just one senior appearance but that could all be about to change on Thursday.

'Even when the draw was announced, she told me that she was always going to be on my side.'

Tyler Young is the son of Ashley and currently plays for League One side Peterborough United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley's wife, Nicky, says she already knows where her loyalties are, with her husband tipped to go toe-to-toe with son Tyler on Thursday. But who would she be cheering on, should they come up against each other?

“If I was to nutmeg my dad, I don’t think he would let me back in the house," Tyler began when speaking to The Times recently. “I have always had a No. 1 supporter and that is my mum. Even when the draw was announced, she told me that she was always going to be on my side. I already knew I was one-up on Dad."

Ashley Young has enjoyed a decorated career, as seen here when winning Serie A with Inter in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If there was a possibility that we were able to play with each other or play against each other, it tops everything I've done in my career," Ashley told Everton's website.

"Hopefully, come game day we're able to get on the same pitch. I've said it since the draw came out - it would be a goosebumps moments for me. I have to say it'll be a massive moment for Tyler as well."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Young Snr's career has been one to applaud. Captain of Manchester United. A Premier League, FA Cup and Serie A winner with Inter, with it still unknown what comes next in his professional journey.

His contract at Goodison Park expires in the summer but potentially playing against son Tyler this evening and seeing him live out his dream will rank higher than anything for the 39-year-old.

“I have said for years if there was a possibility of us playing against each other or playing with each other, it would be the pinnacle of my career,” Ashley said.

“It would eclipse everything I have done. Fingers crossed we can get on the pitch together. I am really proud to see what he has achieved, and obviously him signing his first professional contract was just amazing.”

“When he first called me [about the draw], I didn’t believe it, so I had to check myself,” Tyler said during a joint interview on The BBC's One Show.

“When I actually saw it was true, I was excited but ready to win.“Growing up I always had someone to look up to. I haven’t played in an FA Cup game yet, so just getting maybe that opportunity to play in one, and watching Dad play in one, would mean a lot to me.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, not many players can have experienced coming up against their son on the pitch and we do hope the Young family enjoy an evening to remember. The FA Cup magic is truly still alive.

Everton vs Peterborough United is live on BBC One this evening, with kick-off set for 19:45 GMT. Click here to find out how you can watch the game wherever you are in the world.