Shearer: Wales game may be Kane's last chance

Alan Shearer believes Harry Kane is in danger of losing his starting spot if he does not improve in England's next Euro 2016 game against Wales on Thursday.

The Tottenham striker got the nod up front ahead of Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge for England Group B opener against Russia, but was unable to make an impact as the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw.

Former England skipper Shearer - who was unimpressed with Raheem Sterling in the Russia draw - warned the 22-year-old of the need to be better against Gareth Bale and co.

In his column for BBC Sport, Shearer wrote: "England manager Roy Hodgson would be well within his rights to tell Kane that his performance against Russia was not good enough and he has to improve or he will change things up front.

"I would tell Kane - and also Sterling, whose final ball was yet again very poor - that, although I am going to stick with you, if you do not do better then I will make those changes during the Wales game. Then it is up to them to respond.

"I am a huge fan of Kane, but he looked very leggy and tired against Russia. Kane did not have a lot of energy and he did not play well. He did not manage a single touch in the opponents' penalty area.

"Of course, just because you have one bad game does not mean you are a bad player and Kane will be looking to Hodgson to give him another opportunity. But Hodgson has a lot of other strong options, particularly in the centre-forward positions.

"For the time being Vardy will have to wait, but the fact we missed so many chances against Russia will mean that, along with Sturridge and Marcus Rashford, he will be thinking it might not be long before he gets the nod."