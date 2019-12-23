Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder won’t take Watford lightly

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is wary of the task awaiting his players against Watford on Boxing Day.

The Hornets will head to Bramall Lane on the back of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

While they remain bottom of the table, the victory took them level on points with fellow strugglers Norwich and three behind Aston Villa.

Watford, though, will encounter a Blades team in fifth place, with Saturday’s 1-0 win against Brighton being their third Premier League triumph in succession.

“They’ve got a lot of good players,” Wilder said at his pre-match press conference. “We’re looking at a really difficult task.

“I thought they were quite unfortunate at Liverpool (Watford lost 2-0 nine days ago), and got their just rewards for a positive performance against Manchester United.

“There’s no easy part, but it (fixture schedule) certainly gets ramped up over Christmas.

“It’s a great game for us back in the Premier League for the first time on Boxing Day, and delighted to be at home.”

Wilder has reported no fresh injury concerns for the Watford encounter, with Scottish midfielder John Fleck available again after missing the Brighton game due to suspension.

But Wilder could say same-again to the side that triumphed on the south coast as the Blades look to continue their impressive Premier League form.

And he will be looking for more of the same from Oli McBurnie, whose goal decided the outcome at Brighton.

“Oli’s goal on Saturday was a great goal,” Wilder added.

“His aggression, his desire, two or three great touches and a fabulous finish.”