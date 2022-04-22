Sheffield United exercise one-year extension option on Billy Sharp’s contract
By PA Staff published
Sheffield United have exercised a one-year extension on Billy Sharp’s contract, which will keep him at the club until summer 2023.
The 36-year-old’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season but his form in front of goal has earned him a new deal at Bramall Lane.
Sharp has scored 15 goals this season across all competitions which has helped the Blades enter the Championship play-off conversation.
Speaking to Sheffield United’s website, boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Billy has the hunger to keep playing and scoring goals and fortunately it is for his club.
“I’m looking forward to working with him for another year and taking full advantage of it. He brings a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch, he’s a leader and a fantastic example to the younger strikers at the club.”
