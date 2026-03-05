Quickfire Quiz 69: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

You ready for another Quickfire Quiz?

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Still got that trivia itch? We’ve raided the vaults to bring you a fresh batch of challenges that range from the glitz of the ballroom to the gritty reality of an FA Cup upset. Whether you are a student of the 90s or a follower of the modern-day ‘super-manager,’ there is a grid here with your name on it, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’ll start with the undisputed icons of the game. We want to see if you can name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992, a task that requires you to look past the usual winners and recall the legendary bridesmaids who almost touched the stars. For a more nostalgic trip, try to identify the 1994 World Cup stars, recalling the heroes of that sun-drenched American summer who defined a generation of football.

Next, we shift the focus to the tactical masters and the vast sums they’ve overseen. We challenge you to name the 50 biggest-spending managers ever, a list that tracks the heavy hitters of the transfer market across Europe’s elite leagues. For those who enjoy connecting the dots between careers, see if you can name all these players who share three of the same clubs, which is a brilliant test of your knowledge of teammate reunions in different cities.

If you consider yourself a student of the domestic game’s greatest shocks, try to name every FA Cup giantkiller since 2020. It is a great way to revisit the afternoons where the pyramid was turned upside down. For those who appreciate a bit of crossover appeal, can you name every footballer to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing? It requires a different kind of memory altogether, moving from the pitch to the foam-lit dancefloor.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

Ready for a proper brain-buster? Our Pre-Match Poser no.16 is waiting: this is specifically designed for the deepest thinkers in the game to test their understanding of the most niche historical and tactical details. Finally, wind down your session with FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 42, featuring a blend of clues on stars, centre-backs, and a few Scrabble-worthy head-scramblers to keep you on your toes.

Don't miss a single brainteaser by signing up for our weekday newsletter, and be sure to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can earn badges, climb the global leaderboards, and track your progress against the rest of the community.