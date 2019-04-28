Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League after Leeds draw

Sheffield United will play Premier League football for the first time since 2007 next season after promotion rivals Leeds drew with Aston Villa in extraordinary circumstances.

Leeds needed to win to have any chance of preventing the Blades from joining Norwich in the top flight, but were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich put the home side in front as Villa players signalled for the ball to be put out of play so that the injured Jonathan Kodjia could receive treatment, the goal sparking a melee which led to Anwar El Ghazi being sent off for a clash with Patrick Bamford.

When play eventually resumed, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told his players to allow Villa to score an equaliser and although Pontus Jansson tried to stop him, Albert Adomah was given the freedom to slot the ball into an empty net.