Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Brilliant Neves fires leaders seven clear

A majestic goal from record signing Ruben Neves gave Wolves a deserved 1-0 win over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday and extended their advantage at the top of the Championship table to seven points.

Tipped for the top of European football after making his Porto breakthrough as a teenager, Neves served as a symbol of Wolves' pre-season intent and he showed his class at Hillsborough to keep their promotion push marching forward.

There were 34 minutes played of a largely uneventful game when Wednesday partially cleared a free-kick into Neves' path 25 yards from goal and he expertly steered his second in Wolves colours into the bottom right corner.

Wednesday pressed gamely after the interval but struggled to craft clear-cut chances and their hopes of a point effectively departed with Morgan Fox, the left-back who collected a second yellow card for tripping substitute Helder Costa five minutes from time.

That result means that, for the first time in our history, Wolves have won four consecutive away games with out conceding December 15, 2017

Ivan Cavaleiro blasted narrowly wide as Wolves threatened a late second and the pressure now returns to a chasing pack headed by Cardiff City going into the weekend action.

It means seven wins in eight – including last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sunderland – for their boss Nuno, whose compatriot and Wednesday counterpart Carlos Carvalhal looked on from the stands due to a touchline ban as his team made it six games without victory.