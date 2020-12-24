Shelley Kerr steps down as Scotland Women head coach

Shelley Kerr has stepped down as Scotland Women head coach.

Kerr will make way for a successor after defeat by Finland earlier this month ended Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Euro 2021 finals.

“I know the timing is right for me to look ahead to the next chapter, to face new challenges and to create and enjoy more amazing experiences on my journey,” she said in a statement.

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell added: “This UEFA Euro qualifying campaign ended sooner than we anticipated and we both felt it was the right time for the national team to regroup in time for the World Cup qualifiers, and for Shelley to fulfil her career ambitions with a fresh challenge.”