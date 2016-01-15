Shelvey: My move to Newcastle will be Swansea's loss

Jonjo Shelvey believes he will be "Swansea's loss" after leaving the south Wales club to join fellow Premier League strugglers Newcastle United.

The England international completed his move to St James' Park earlier this week after his time at the Liberty Stadium turned sour.

Shelvey gestured angrily towards a section of the travelling supporters after Swansea were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two outfit Oxford United on Sunday, in what proved to be his last appearance for the club.

Nevertheless, the former Liverpool man believes he has been unfairly cast as a villain in some quarters after his attitude was called into question.

"I don't see myself with a bad attitude," he said. "I will show that to the Newcastle fans. I hope those comments will stop.

"I want game time. I was told I didn't suit the style of Swansea's play by the manager. I never once asked to leave.

"I never came out in an interview to say that. It's just that I wasn't going to play, wasn't getting my chance and I needed a new challenge. I was lucky a massive club showed interest in me and I'm a very fortunate boy to be here, and I realise that."

Shelvey added: "The Swansea fans got on my back a bit at the end, without knowing what was going on behind the scenes.



"I was training hard and competing for a place in the team. I'd played the majority of games in the season and picked up five bookings - I was suspended and didn't come back.

"I never got a chance of getting back in the team so I felt I was a bit hard done by. The fans got on my back and said I had a bad attitude without really knowing what was going on behind the scenes.

"Obviously it is going to be Swansea's loss in the end. I'm just lucky enough to find a club in Newcastle that have shown interest in me."