Shelvey relieved to repay Newcastle debt
Jonjo Shelvey says his central role in Newcastle United's draw against Liverpool was simply what he "owed" his team.
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey felt a responsibility to repay Rafael Benitez for restoring him to the starting XI in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
The 25-year-old was one of the best players on the pitch as Newcastle came from a goal down to retain their place in the top half of the Premier League.
Shelvey was exiled to the Under-23 side before making two substitute appearances as he returned from a petulant red card against Tottenham on the opening weekend.
But a 1-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend opened the door for changes and the six-time England international was delighted to play a part in securing an important point.
"I owed my team and I hope I've repaid them today. It is horrible being out of the team and even more when they are winning," Shelvey told Sky Sports.
"The gaffer showed a lot of faith to play me and hopefully I can repay that.
"[Benitez's] CV speaks for itself. He is a very detailed coach. It is great to learn from someone like that."
Jonjo Shelvey: "We went 1-0 down and showed tremendous character to get back into the game." October 1, 2017
After securing a point against Liverpool, Benitez declared himself satisfied with Newcastle's solid start to the campaign.
"If you see the points and see we are a promoted team then we are pleased, but against Huddersfield and Brighton we could have done something more," he said.
"We have what we have. We are happy with that."
