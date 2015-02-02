Shelvey wants Swansea stay after Saints winner

The midfielder's late stunning long-range strike sealed three points for Swansea at St Mary's Stadium and sent a message to boss Garry Monk, who had warned Shelvey in December of his need to improve.

And, with the transfer window closing on Monday, the former Liverpool man made no secret of his desire to remain at the Liberty Stadium.

"I want to stay and fight for my place, that's the main thing," Shelvey said.

"It's not just on the pitch I've got to do it, but on the training pitch as well. Fingers crossed I can do it.

"Hopefully my goal will keep people quiet and give me some good headlines for once."

The goal was Shelvey's first since September in what was his first start since late December, when he scored at the wrong end in a 4-1 defeat versus ex-employers Liverpool.