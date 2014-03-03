Sherwood backs 'patient' young striker Kane

The 20-year-old made his fourth league appearance of the season in Spurs' 1-0 victory over Cardiff City on Sunday, but has thus far failed to make a top-flight start for the White Hart Lane outfit.

However, Sherwood is confident that Kane has what it takes to succeed with Tottenham, and hailed his attitude in training.

"Harry Kane has done brilliant," he said. "Since he's been back as the third striker he's been fantastic in training.

"He's had to be very patient. If I was Harry Kane, I'd be banging my door down every day and saying 'why aren't I getting an opportunity to play' but he's respectful enough to know that we've got world-class strikers.

"He will get his time."

Kane, who has spent loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City is likely to see his game time increase following the departure of Jermain Defoe to MLS side Toronto last month.