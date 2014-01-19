Sherwood credits Adebayor at Swansea

The Ivorian scored either side of a Chico Flores own goal as Spurs recorded five consecutive away wins in the league for the first time since the 1960-61 season.

It puts Spurs level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, and Sherwood was full of praise for Adebayor, who now has six goals in his last eight matches.

"I've just given him the stage to go and play. He hasn't had that stage for a while," Sherwood said.

"It's not as I've turned Adebayor into a good player. We all know he's been a good player at every club he's been at. He's been fantastic.

"We just need to get some consistency out of him and I'm sure if he enjoys playing, like he is at the moment, he's going to keep performing well."

And Sherwood felt Tottenham were worthy winners as he maintained his unbeaten Premier League record in charge of the club.

"We're delighted with the win, it's a tough place to come and play," he added. "We never had a shot on target until we scored, but I always thought we were the more threatening side.

"I thought we had to find that final pass and that bit more quality in the final third and we'd open them up. For an hour I think we did that."