Sherwood hails strike duo at Sunderland

Both players struck twice in a dominant first-half display at the Stadium of Light, as Villa moved above Sunderland into 16th in the table.

Before Saturday's victory, Villa had scored just four goals away from home all season in the league.

And Sherwood was thrilled to see his side double their road tally in one effort, highlighting his faith in their potential to keep up their attacking form between now and the end of the season.

"I didn't take much notice prior to coming here but I've not had any trouble scoring goals since I've been here," he said.

"I'm pleased we're talking about them in that light. They've took some unfair criticism, if we create chances for them they'll score.

"They showed today they're quite clinical in front of goal.

"It's a fantastic step towards safety but there's a lot of work to be done. We've managed to drag Sunderland into it now and push them underneath us.

"But it's all about next week now [against Swansea City]. I'm sure our fans will be jubilant and the boys are looking forward to playing at home.

"Losing becomes a habit and winning does also."