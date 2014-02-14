Sherwood hoping Chadli can kick on after goal

The Belgium international moved to the club in the close-season from Twente but only registered his first Premier League goal at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Chadli, who has made just eight league starts for Spurs, curled an impressive effort past Tim Krul two minutes from time to seal a 4-0 triumph.

And Sherwood wants the 25-year-old midfielder to use that as a platform.

"We all know what Nacer can do," he told the club's official website.

"It's all about a settling-in period. I played myself, so I know what it's like to settle at a new club, let alone in a new country.

"We know he possesses that ability, he wouldn't play for the Belgian national team if he didn't.

"We see him do it every day in training. Hopefully that will give him a massive lift."

Spurs have tasted defeat just once in the league under Sherwood and take on Dnipro in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.