Sherwood: Vlaar wants to stay

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood revealed Dutch defender Ron Vlaar wants to stay at the club.

Vlaar - out of contract in June - appeared destined for the exit door, with Premier League giants Manchester United emerging as favourites to sign the 30-year-old on a free transfer.

But thanks to the arrival of Sherwood at Villa Park, Vlaar said he was considering signing a new deal in April, and the veteran centre-back now looks set to extend his stay in Birmingham.

"I've told Ron I want him to stay and he's said he wants to," said Sherwood, whose Villa host Burnley in their final league match of the season on Sunday.

"So his representatives are going to talk the club and I'm confident something can be done. Are we close? Well, put it this way, we're not a million pounds away!

"He's a man, who is quite rightly in demand but I can see him being here next season.

"Ron's going to have a lot of options. He's not long come back from a World Cup where he had a really good tournament."

Sherwood added: "He's indicated to me that he's happy and I'm thinking exactly the same way, so I'm sure it will get done.

"Our best results have come when Ron is playing. He's a great character to have around and has a very calming influence."