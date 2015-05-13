Sherwood will lead Villa to better things, says Delph

Fabian Delph expects Tim Sherwood to lead Aston Villa to better things next season, providing they stay in the Premier League.

Sherwood has revitalised Villa since taking over in February, guiding them to seven wins in his 13 games in charge and a place in the FA Cup final.

Villa are four points above the relegation zone with two games to play and go into Saturday's visit to Southampton knowing they will stay up by at least matching Hull City's result at Tottenham.

And midfielder Delph told the club's official website: "I'm really enjoying it here. And I'm really enjoying being captain of Villa. It is great to be captain of such a big football club.

"It feels like I've been here a long time now and I've never enjoyed my football as much as I am at the moment.

"The gaffer has been amazing with me and the rest of the boys.

"We have a great dressing room and if we get through this season I'm sure we'll be pushing on to better things."