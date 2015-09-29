Shinnie earns first Scotland call-up, MacDonald and Rhodes return

Aberdeen full-back Graeme Shinnie has won a maiden Scotland call-up for the concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Gibraltar next month.

Shinnie, 24, joined Aberdeen from Inverness Caledonian Thistle during the close season and has shown impressive form as his new club have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after nine matches.

There are also recalls to Gordon Strachan's 27-man squad for Wolves midfielder Kevin MacDonald and Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes – the latter having scored five times in his past four appearances for the Championship outfit.

Scotland are fourth in Group D, four points behind the Republic of Ireland in the third-place play-off spot with two matches of their Euro 2016 qualification campaign remaining.

Poland visit Hampden Park on October 8, three days before Strachan's men travel to face Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve, Portugal.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Cardiff City), Allan McGregor (Hull City)



Defenders: Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)



Midfielders: Ikechi Anya (Watford), Scott Brown (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Shaun Maloney (Hull City), James Morrison (West Brom), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), Kevin MacDonald (Wolves), Matt Ritchie (AFC Bournemouth), Johnny Russell (Derby County)



Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby), Steven Naismith (Everton), Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers)