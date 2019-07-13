Arsenal defender set to stay put this summer – report

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could still be at the club next season, write the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are keen to sell Mustafi, who they acquired for more than £35m in 2016.

The German centre-back made a number of costly mistakes last term and is not in Unai Emery's plans going forward.

However, Mustafi is happy at the Emirates Stadium and is not agitating for a move away.

The former Valencia stopper earns £120,000 a week in north London and is determined to fight for his place.

And with two years left to run on his contract, Mustafi looks set to remain an Arsenal player beyond the summer.

