Shkodran Mustafi’s agent responds to rumours that Arsenal defender is heading to Roma

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be a target for the the Giallorossi, while Monaco have also been credited with an interest in the player.

However, Roma News contacted the Germany international’s father and agent for comment and he was quick to shoot down the rumours.

“It’s news to me,” he said.

“There’s nothing in it. There has been no contact with Roma or any other Italian club.”

Mustafi made 31 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring two goals, and has a contract at the Emirates until June 2021.

