Shola Ameobi is loving Newcastle's in-form strike duo

The two forwards were instrumental in the Magpies’ sensational win over Everton on Saturday, their fifth consecutive home victory, when Rafa Benitez’s side came back from 2-0 down to triumph 3-2.

Perez set up the Venezuelan for Newcastle’s first goal, before pouncing on Jordan Pickford’s error to net the equaliser. He then found the net again from close range to complete the turnaround.

"From experience, it takes time to know the movements of the guy you're playing with," Ameobi told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Obviously, Rondon coming in this season has been a huge plus for us. He does so much for the team and the way Rafa likes to set up.

"He is the striker who can hold it up. What I love is that Perez is actually starting to realise this. I think this is corresponding to the five wins we've had at home, the link-up play is [great] because they are playing closer together.

"When you've got a guy like Rondon who can win his fair share of headers, you want someone going beyond and really understanding what the other one is doing.

"They're really striking a bond and a good partnership."