Shots out to pile more misery on Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson's side not only saw their city rivals extend their lead at the top of the league standings to five points, but the Blues also inflicted a worst ever Premier League defeat at Old Trafford on the Red Devils.

United have been presented with the perfect opportunity to bounce back in style with a trip to the Recreation Ground, with the four-times winners of the League Cup expected to field a much-changed side to that which was embarrassed at the weekend.

In the Shots, currently 15th in League Two and managed by former Wimbledon and Bolton Wanderers striker Dean Holdsowrth, United face an opponent who have already shone on the big stage this season, having dumped West Ham United out of the competition at Upton Park.

And while United are seeking a response to Sunday's significant setback, the Shots enter the tie in buoyant mood having halted a run of five consecutive defeats.

After eliminating League One outfit Rochdale in September to set up the meeting with the Old Trafford giants, Aldershot had lost to Crawley Town, Accrington Stanley, Oxford United, Macclesfield Town and Barnet.

But after winning 5-2 away at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday to stop the rot, Shots striker Danny Hylton and defender Ben Herd can head into Tuesday's mouthwatering encounter with a more confident mindset.

"We feel confident, it’s a one off, and there is no point getting drawn against United and not enjoying it, you have to revel in the fact that Manchester United are one of the best teams in the world, and whoever they put out we are going to enjoy it and who knows what could happen," former Watford and Shrewsbury Town full-back Herd told Carling.

"I would love to play against Ashley Young as I was at Watford with him from the age of 8-20, but I don’t think he would play. He would probably torture me these days as he has got a lot better, but that would be the dream."

Aldershot have knocked out higher-graded opposition in all three rounds, beating West Ham, Carlisle United and Rochdale, to earn the chance to go head-to-head with United.

Top-scorer Danny Hylton has bagged 10 goals in 18 appearances this season - including five in his last five outings - and is relishing the opportunity to add to that tally to give the supporters something to remember for the rest of their lives.

"Scoring against Manchester United would be an unbelievable feeling. It would be the biggest day of my career, it would be an unbelievable feeling for the fans, myself, my family," he said.

"It’s going to be an unbelievable game against players you've grown up watching. Whoever plays for them it’s going to be amazing.

"[Winning] would give [the fans] bragging rights. They support the club, and they wait their whole lives for a game like this, so I’m sure it would be the icing on the cake for a lot of them."