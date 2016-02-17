Shoulder injury leaves Lloris sidelined

Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris for their Europa League clash with Fiorentina on Thursday after he suffered a shoulder injury against Manchester City.

Lloris suffered the injury in the closing minutes of last weekend's Premier League fixture as Spurs moved within two points of leaders Leicester City.

The issue will see him sit out the trip to Florence, while he could also be absent for Spurs' FA Cup fifth-round encounter with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"Bad news," boss Maurico Pochettino told the club's official website.

"In the last action against Manchester City, Hugo got a knock on his shoulder and is out for tomorrow and maybe out for Sunday.

"We'll see next week if he's available to play the second leg against Fiorentina."