Sibiya screamer earns Arrows a point agianst stuttering Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles continued as they battled to a 2-2 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DSTV Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs came into the clash looking for a fresh start following the international break after the damaging defeats to Orlando Pirates prior to the break.

Arrows, though were looking to build on a solid start to the season and would have been targeting a wounded Chiefs side.

Gavin Hunt recalled Itumeleng Khune to the starting line-up, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele came in for the suspended Eric Matoho.

Arrows looked to get off to the perfect start as Michael Gumede had an opening in front of goal with just three minutes gone but he could not keep his shot down, as it sailed over the bar.

Chiefs began to grow into the game and in the 14th minute Philani Zulu was picked out at the back post, but his tame header was easily grasped by Mlungwana in the Abafana Bes'thende goal.

Amakhosi then had another arial chance with 36 minutes gone but Leonardo Castro's header brushed off the cross bar and out of play, with Mlungwana well beaten in the Arrows goal.

Chiefs were pushing forward in the closing stages of the half and Mphahlele had a golden chance to open the scoring but he could only managed to hit the goalkeeper and then moments later it was Castro’s chance to fire straight at the keeper after Lebogang Manyama slipped him through on goal.

0-0 at the break but with Chiefs looking fluent in the closing stages.

Hunt’s side would of wanted to pick up where they left off in the second half but were pegged back with just two minutes played in the second stanza as Willard Katsande was adjudged to have brought down Pule Mmodi in the Chiefs box.

Siboniso Conco stepped up and made no mistake in firing past the returning Khune to hand his side the lead.

Chiefs, however, did not remain behind for long as Khama Billiat whipped in an in-swinging corner which was well met with a powerful header from Castro to level the scores on the 58th minute park.

The Soweto giants then took the lead six minutes later after some intricate link up play saw Billiat slipped through on goal, the Zimbabwean, faced with the Arrows keeper, squared the ball to Castro who smashed it home into an empty net.

Arrows hit back quickly though as Nduduzo Sibiya latched on to a backheel from substitute Knox Mutizwa before curling his effort beyond Khune and into the bottom corner with 71 minutes played.

The game then began to stretch as both sides looked to go in search of a winner, but neither could find the opening to goal and had to settle for a point.