'Sickening' – Brennan Johnson on how Tottenham can learn from Wolves loss

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Brennan Johnson says Spurs' last-gasp defeat at Wolves on Saturday was "sickening" and insists he and his team-mates can learn from the loss at Molineux.

Johnson, a deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest in early September, fired a depleted Tottenham team into the lead after just three minutes on Saturday with his first goal for the north London club.

Ange Postecoglou's side seemed set to hold on for victory as time ticked away at Molineux, but having sealed a couple of dramatic late wins this season, Spurs were on the receiving end this time as Wolves scored twice in added time to take all three points.

"Late goals, we've enjoyed them, and now we’re tasting the defeat and it's really sickening," Johnson told Spurs' in-house media after the game.

"All the boys are feeling the same in the dressing room and we've just got to lift ourselves again. Keep pushing. Really tough, but it's all about the way we perform.

"Today, if we want to get the result, there are certain things that we could have done better. In terms of moving the ball and getting into better positions. Obviously everyone's really gutted with he performance but we can’t complain too much because we didn’t really kill the game off today."

Asked what Spurs could improve specifically, Johhnson said: "We went into safety mode to try and get the three points. We’ll look back at it and try and be more aggressive."

Tottenham were without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven after the pair picked up injuries in the 4-1 loss at home to Chelsea last Monday, while Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie missed out through suspension following their red cards in the derby defeat.

Meanwhile, midfielder Yves Bissouma will now be banned for a match after he picked up a fifth booking of the season, ruling him out of the game against Aston Villa following the international break.

On his first Spurs strike, Johnson said: "Really proud to score for this club – it's something I’ve wanted to do since I've come here. Nice to get one.

"Now we'll get back on the training ground and work hard like we always do and be ready for the next game after the international [break]."

