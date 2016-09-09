Signing Balotelli like Russian roulette - Fanni

Marseille defender Rod Fanni has likened Nice's signing of Mario Balotelli to a game of Russian roulette.

Having underwhelmed at Liverpool after joining from AC Milan in 2014, Balotelli, who has developed a reputation for underperforming and troublesome off-field antics, was sent back to San Siro on loan for the 2015-16 season.

The 26-year-old scored once in 20 Serie A appearances and, with the Rossoneri opting not to retain him, he was allowed to join Nice on a free transfer.

Balotelli could make his debut for the club in the Cote d'Azur derby against Marseille at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday, and opposition defender Fanni is unsure whether the move will be a success.

"[Signing] Balotelli is Russian roulette. It's all good if he has his head in place, all bad if he has his head upside down," he told a media conference.

"You have to do your talking on the pitch. But we will not take him lightly and only consider his less successful recent seasons.

"If he agreed to go to Nice, it's because he wants to turn it around. To end up there with all the clubs that he could have played for … his pride must have taken a little blow.

"He will show his true face. He will want to prove things."