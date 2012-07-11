Sigurdsson: I want to match Spurs ambition

The Icelandic midfielder completed an £8 million switch to Spurs last week, who beat off competition from Liverpool to win the race for his signature.

Sigurdsson spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City, netting seven times in 19 appearances that saw interest in the 22-year-old rise significantly.

The former Reading trainee is now keen to get down to business of battling for silverware, both domestically and on the continent.

"This club is always improving and there’s massive ambition in the board – they’re signing some big players and Gareth [Bale] has just signed a new contract," Sigurdsson told Spurs TV.

"You want to be aiming a little bit higher than last season, and I think everyone’s looking forward to the new season to begin.

"The main target with Swansea last year was to stay in the league, but here it’s a big club and you want to be aiming to win titles and silverware.

"The most important thing is that we get off to a good start, especially in the league, and get some good momentum and then take it into the Europa League - obviously there’s the FA Cup too. You want to be playing for silverware in every competition.

"I’d like to fit in quite quickly and get to know the boys as soon as I can, and then everything else is easier. I’d like to play as much as I can and I want to win trophies with this club, because the squad is more than good enough to do it."