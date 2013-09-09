Sigurdsson relishing competition at Tottenham

The 24-year-old made 33 appearances for the London side in the Premier League last season, but has only started one of their three games in the new campaign.

The Iceland international faces competition from newcomers including Christian Eriksen and Nacer Chadli for his role, but he is relishing the challenge and feels the new additions will help the team to a strong season.

Among the players having moved to White Hart Lane within the transfer window are Roma youngster Erik Lamela and striker Roberto Soldado, with Andre Villas Boas capitalising on the world-record sale of Gareth Bale.

"We've brought in a lot of players and we have a very big squad," he told Fotbolti.net.

"Many good players have arrived and things are looking good. We have a strong group of lads so hopefully we can go far in every competition.

"I know that most of the teams in the top five of the Premier League buy a lot of players, and I knew there would be plenty of competition."

Sigurdsson will keep his attention on his international duty for the time being though, with Iceland gunning for FIFA World Cup qualification against Albania on Tuesday, after drawing 4-4 with Switzerland on Friday.