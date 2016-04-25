Siligardi's heroics in vain as Carpi win to relegate Verona

Carpi's 1-0 win over Empoli means Verona's relegation from Serie A has been confirmed with three games remaining.

Earlier on Monday, Verona had given themselves a lifeline in stunning fashion when Luca Siligardi's superb stoppage time free-kick handed them a 2-1 home success over AC Milan.

That victory left Verona seven points from safety, but Carpi's subsequent win - sealed courtesy of Kevin Lasagna's goal six minutes from time - sealed their fate.

Carpi are now three points clear of the drop zone, with Palermo and Frosinone occupying the remaining two relegation spots.