Siligardi's heroics in vain as Carpi win to relegate Verona
Verona's 2-1 win over AC Milan proved in vain as the club's relegation from Serie A was confirmed by Carpi's 1-0 success over Empoli.
Carpi's 1-0 win over Empoli means Verona's relegation from Serie A has been confirmed with three games remaining.
Earlier on Monday, Verona had given themselves a lifeline in stunning fashion when Luca Siligardi's superb stoppage time free-kick handed them a 2-1 home success over AC Milan.
That victory left Verona seven points from safety, but Carpi's subsequent win - sealed courtesy of Kevin Lasagna's goal six minutes from time - sealed their fate.
Carpi are now three points clear of the drop zone, with Palermo and Frosinone occupying the remaining two relegation spots.
