The Croatia Euro 2024 home kit is everything you would want from Nike

The Croatia Euro 2024 home kit is out ahead of the tournament in Germany, and it looks exactly as you'd imagine.

Drawn into a difficult group alongside Spain, Italy and Albania, Croatia will need to be on top form if they're to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at Euro 2024. Fortunately, they'll be looking resplendent among the other Euro 2024 kits, regardless of the results that will come their way this summer.

Utilising the nation's classic checkerboard pattern, there's a slight twist on the latest installation of the Croatia shirt.

The Croatia Euro 2024 home kit takes the beauty from the past and creates something a little more modern

Since taking control of manufacturing Croatia kits in 2000, Nike have largely played it safe with similar designs each season. The classic checkerboard pattern has been ubiquitously utilised, with the design for World Cup 2022 the only time the American brand has veered slightly off track.

Indeed, not since the the days of Lotto at the 1998 World Cup has there been something a bit special, a bit different about the Croatia home kit. And while there's not a huge change this time around, the decision to use huge checkerboard blocks is certainly a welcome one.

Nike Croatia Euro 2024 kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, there's arguably a lack of red, with the back of the shirt pretty much entirely white, but when the red does feature it creates a brilliant contrast that really helps the Croatians stand out on pitch.

And while there's been a pretty drastic makeover, it still remains quintessentially Croatian. Take away the crest and Nike logo, and the majority of Euro 2024 fans would know exactly which team's shirt they're looking at - and that's what makes it so fantastic.

Nike Croatia Euro 2024 kit (Image credit: Nike)

The ribbed polo collar just also adds a little bit extra class to an already great jersey.

Buy the shirt

Croatia Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Croatia)

Nike Croatia Euro 2024 home shirt A modern twist on a classic design, this is instantly brilliant Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/University Red Size: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Larger checkerboard pattern + Block red works great

