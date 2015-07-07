Silva appointed Olympiacos head coach

Olympiacos have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new head coach.

Silva was sacked by Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon in June despite securing UEFA Champions League football with a third-placed finish and leading the club to Taca de Portugal glory.

The 37-year-old has not had to wait long for a new venture, though, and takes the reins at the Greek champions.

Olympiacos have been searching for a successor to Vitor Pereira, who lasted just six months in the role.

During his short time at the club Pereira, who has since taken over at Turkish side Fenerbahce, won a league and cup double.